Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to fallen soldiers

July 26, 2022 10:36:12 am
To mark the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan in 1999. On this day, the Indian army turned victorious with Operation Vijay, carried out to recapture occupied Tiger Hill in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Calling the day a “symbol of pride and glory” for India, the Prime Minister saluted the soldiers “who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland”.
कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022
President Droupadi Murmu marked the day on Twitter, saying, “I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to him and his family members. Jai Hind!”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while paying his respects to the soldiers, said, “They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour and indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India’s history.”
The Kargil War, also referred to as Operation Vijay, was fought at an altitude of approximately 16,000 feet, wherein 1,042 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives.
