Kargil panel meets MoS, discusses statehood for Ladakh, Article 370, 35A

Political and civil society representatives from Ladakh’s Kargil district Thursday met MoS Home G Kishan Reddy and demanded full statehood for Ladakh and restoration of Article 370 and 35A.

A delegation of Kargil Democratic Alliance, a coalition of political, social and religious organisations in Kargil, had an over two-hour meeting with the junior minister at North Block. The minister is learnt to have assured the delegation that the ministry will study their demands and convey the same to the top political leadership.

The meeting comes days after political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir met PM Narendra Modi and demanded full statehood for the Union territory apart from discussing restoration of Article 370.

“We want full fledged statehood for Ladakh… We spent two and a half hours with the honorable minister and have put forth our demand. We also want restoration of Article 370 and 35 A. We are residents of border areas and we want to become the strength of the nation. But August 5 decisions have created a trust deficit. We also spoke about safeguards for our culture, identity, language, land and jobs. Kargil and Skardu (in Gilgit Baltistan) route opening was also discussed. The minister assured us that our demands would be looked into,” said politician and social activist Sajjad Hussain, a member of the delegation. “It was the first meeting. We want more such meetings.”

“The August 5 decisions were taken in an unconstitutional manner and statehood was snatched illegally…We have never demanded being a UT,” former state Minister and co-chairman of the KDA, Qamar Ali Akhoon, said. “Leh wanted UT… But they are now saying it is a car without an engine as there is no protection for land and jobs. They demanded Sixth Schedule. We are not in favor of Sixth Schedule. So we all agreed that we should seek full statehood for Ladakh and restoration of Article 370 and 35A.”