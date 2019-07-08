Kargil hero twin pays homage at Batra Top

FOR VISHAL Batra, the snow-clad peak in the mountains of Drass, on the Line of Control (LOC) in Ladakh, is like a shrine. Twenty years after his identical twin — Captain Vikram Batra — was killed fighting Pakistani soldiers at Pt 4875, Vishal on Sunday turned up at the mountain peak that his brother helped capture back from Pakistan.

“All that I can say is one needs to visit these shrines captured by all our Bravado’s Indian Soldiers who make it so easy for us (to) live peacefully. Can’t express it in words as one needs to feel what Indian Army does. Visiting the peak was like a Shrine one could just imagine to visit,” Vishal tweeted after paying homage to his brother at the peak where Captain Batra died on July 7, 1999.

The snow-clad peak is now known as ‘Batra Top’ in memory of Captain Batra.

A resident of Himachal Pradesh, Vishal’s dream to have a glimpse of the peak came true because of the Army. On Sunday, exactly 20 years after his brother was killed there, the Army air-dropped Vishal at the peak.

“Either I would hoist the tricolor or I would come back wrapped…,” Vishal tweeted, quoting his brother’s last words before leading an assault. “20 years later (which is 7th July 2019 today), the Indian TRICOLOR unfurls yet again showing the Dominance of our Indian Army and it’s Brave Hearts.. Jai Hind.”