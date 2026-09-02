Kargil Democratic Alliance supports citizens’ march to mark first anniv of death of civilians in Leh protest

On September 24, the day the march concludes in Leh, the groups will hold a candlelight vigil to mark the tragedy last year, when four civilians died after a protest turned violent in Leh. (PTI/File)

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Tuesday extended its support to a citizens march to be taken out next week to mark the first anniversary of the deaths of four civilian in Leh in September last year.

Organised by the Socialist Party of India, along with a clutch of civil and political outfits, the September 10 march will be held from Kargil to Leh, and will once again raise the call for statehood for Ladakh and for the institution of Sixth Schedule, among other concerns.

KDA leaders met on Monday and announced its decision, with the party co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai stating that they will continue its “peaceful and democratic” struggle for the constitutional, democratic and legitimate rights of the Ladakh people.