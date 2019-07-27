Kargil Day good news for war hero working as traffic cop: Promotion

On the day The Indian Express reported that Satpal Singh, a Kargil War soldier who was awarded the Vir Chakra for exceptional gallantry, had been working as a Punjab traffic policeman following his discharge from the Army, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered his immediate promotion from Head Constable to Assistant Sub Inspector.

Job offers have also been made to his 25-year-old son who is an unemployed post-graduate. An educational institutions chain and a multinational beverage bottling company have got in touch with Satpal Singh’s family to offer a job to his son.

On Friday, The Indian Express reported that Satpal Singh was a traffic police Head Constable at Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district of Punjab. He had been awarded the Vir Chakra for his role in the Battle of Tiger Hill in which he killed Pakistan Army’s Capt Karnal Sher Khan who was later awarded his country’s highest gallantry award, the Nishan-e-Haider.

Speaking to mediapersons after placing a wreath at the Chandigarh War Memorial to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Capt Amarinder Singh said that when he read the news in the morning he “immediately decided to correct the wrong perpetuated on the brave soldier”.

He regretted that Satpal Singh had to work as a Head Constable after his act of gallantry during the Kargil War, calling it a failure of the previous Akali Dal-BJP government.

Reacting to the order for his promotion, Satpal Singh said he was thankful to the Chief Minister. “My family and I thank Capt Amarinder with all humility. I also salute him as a soldier for ordering my immediate promotion as ASI,” he said.

An official spokesperson said Satpal Singh, who joined Punjab Police after his discharge from the Army, has been awarded a double promotion as Assistant Sub Inspector following direct orders from Captain Amarinder Singh in recognition of his valiant contribution during the Kargil War.

As a special case, Satpal will be recruited as an ASI in relaxation of Punjab Police Rules by the Director General of Police who has been authorised to do so by the Chief Minister. Ex post facto approval of the Council of Ministers will be obtained for the required relaxation in rules, the spokesperson said.