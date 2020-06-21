Kargil Congress councillor arrested, suspended over phone conversation

Feroz Ahmad Khan (Source: Twitter/@FerozKhan_Kgl) Feroz Ahmad Khan (Source: Twitter/@FerozKhan_Kgl)

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LADHC), Kargil, on Saturday suspended Congress Councillor Zakir Hussain, a day after he was booked by police over an allegedly seditious phone conversation that went viral on social media. He was arrested early Saturday.

A meeting of the Executive Council was convened by Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Feroz Ahmad Khan, following information from the Kargil District Magistrate regarding the FIR against Hussain and his arrest.

The meeting decided that orders for his suspension shall be issued by the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of LAHDC Kargil.

The power of removal of a member also came up for discussion during the meeting, and it was given out that it vests with the government under Section 19 of the LAHDC Act.

Ladakh Police on Friday booked Hussain over a leaked phone conversation, in which Hussain allegedly makes derogatory remarks on the Indian Army and Prime Minister.

The Congress had distanced itself from the conversation and issued a showcause notice to him.

“We hereby clarify that this is purely a private conversation between two individuals and the party has nothing to do with it. The Congress strongly condemns the contents of this conversation,” Congress district president Nasir Munshi said in a statement.

“District Police Kargil lodges case against a sitting Councillor of LAHDC (Kargil) for viral audio clip containing incriminating contents, prejudicial to the regional/religious peace and tranquillity, spreading rumours and seditious in nature,” IGP Ladakh had tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd