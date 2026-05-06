Nine-year-old swept across LoC returns home, revives calls for humanitarian corridor

After efforts from local leadership -- including activist Sajjad Kargili -- the body was returned by Pakistan and he was buried in Kargil Wednesday. (Special Arrangement)

The body of a nine-year-old boy from Kargil was handed over to Indian officials by Pakistan Wednesday along the Teetwal-Keran border in Kashmir, reviving calls for a “humanitarian coordination point” on the Kargil border.

Zulqarnain Ali from Hunderman in Kargil had slipped and fallen into the Suru River at Kargil, which flows into Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir Friday. After efforts from local leadership — including activist Sajjad Kargili — the body was returned by Pakistan and he was buried in Kargil Wednesday.

Appreciating the humanitarian gesture, Kargili said: “Humanity must always prevail over hostility,” adding that both the Governments of India and Pakistan, particularly the Foreign Ministries and military authorities, must establish a formal meeting point at the Kargil–Kharmang border. Similar incidents have occurred in the past where bodies recovered in Kharmang had to be buried there due to the absence of any return mechanism”.