Karbi Anglong lynching: Probe ordered into ‘police lapses’

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered to find out if there were any lapses on the part of the police as regards the lynching of two men in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, following reports that a “policeman” was seen recording video clips of the incident.

Karbi Angong Deputy Commissioner has entrusted Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Junumoni Sonowal with carrying out the enquiry, the order said. “Unconfirmed reports have been received that a person in khaki, suspected to be a police official, was seen taking video clips of the incident,” the order said.

The ADC has also been asked to ascertain the identity of the person who allegedly recorded video clips of the incident and submit a report within a week.

Two men returning from a picnic spot were pulled out of their car and lynched on Friday night by a mob at Panjuri, near the Kangthilangso waterfalls in Karbi Anglong district, on the suspicion that they were child-lifters, following rumours on the social media.

The order said it would have to be found out why the police took so much time to reach the spot and in spite of rumours of child-lifting, why they did not take extra precaution for people’s safety as well as in anticipation of any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, there was a meeting between the Guwahati police commissioner and officials of the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration Sunday. At the meeting, the police were asked to remain alert and ensure steps to prevent any untoward incident in the district, an official release said.

Following the incident, the Hailakandi district administration has also asked the people to remain alert against forces seeking to create disturbance in the society.

