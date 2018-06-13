Karbi Anglong lynching: Parents of youths seek exemplary punishment to killers

Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were brutally killed by a mob near Kathilangso waterfall. Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were brutally killed by a mob near Kathilangso waterfall.

After the arrest of the prime accused in the lynching of two youths in Assam’s Karbi Anglong last week, parents of the victims have demanded exemplary punishment to “criminals” who killed their sons. The parents of the two youths urged the government to take immediate steps to ensure justice, “so that no parent need to go through the pain and suffering that we are experiencing”.

The suspect, Joz Timung alias ‘Alpha’, was arrested from Belurghat area on Wednesday morning. The number of people arrested in the case has risen to 64.

Superintendent of Police S P Ganjala said that the accused was one of the men who had asked the villagers to stop the vehicle of the youths and was spreading rumours that they were child lifters.

Last week, Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) were pulled out of their black SUV at Panjuri in Karbi Anglong district and beaten to death by around 500 angry villagers, suspecting them to be child-lifters.

“When Nilotpal told me around 10 am that he is leaving for an interior area in Karbi Anglong with only one more friend, I told him it is advisable that he goes with a group of five or six friends,” recounts Nilpotal’s father Gopal Chandra Das.

A grainy video recorded on a cellphone showed about 500 people beating them suspecting them as “child abductors”.

“I have not watched the video and will never be able to watch it,” said Radhika Das, Nilotpal’s mother and a teacher at a government primary school. Radhika had left home for school before Nilotpal left that day.

(With PTI inputs)

