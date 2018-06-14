Karbi Anglong lynching: Gauhati HC issues notice to state government

Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were brutally killed by a mob near Kathilangso waterfall. Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath were brutally killed by a mob near Kathilangso waterfall.

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued notices to Assam government officials directing them to inform the court about the steps taken to nab the culprits in the Karbi Anglong lynching case.

Taking suop moto notice of the case, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ajit Singh and Justice Achintya Malla Bujorbarua observed that the state is under a constitutional obligation to protect the lives of its residents, and sadly, in this case, it has failed to do so, reported by PTI.

On June 8, Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) were dragged out of their black SUV at Panjuri in Karbi Anglong district and thrashed to death by a mob of angry villagers suspecting them to be child abductors.

State officials including, Assam chief secretary, principal secretary of home and political(B) department, director general of police, deputy commissioner and SP of Karbi Anglong, and officer in-charge of Dokmoka police station have been made respondents in the matter by the high court.

The high court had on Wednesday issued an order directing the state government to furnish information on the measures taken to arrest the culprits and further to take action against erring officials.

The police had arrested the prime accused, Joz Timung alias ‘Alpha’, on Wednesday morning from Karbi Anglong district in Assam. The total number of arrests in the case has risen to 64. The case is to be heard next on June 19.

