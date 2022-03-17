Karatarpur in Pakistan a Partition mistake: Amit Shah

Letting Pakistan have the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara during the Partition was a mistake as it was just six kilometre away, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

“A mistake took place when the country was partitioned. Kartarpur Sahib was only 6 km away. I do not know what went wrong. But when a festival of the first Guru used to come along, there always was a feeling of sadness,” Shah said during an event organised by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI).

Lauding the role played by LPAI in operationalising the Kartarpur corridor, Shah said it had created good relations among Hindu and Sikh devotees across the world and provided a medium to express faith.

He said LPAI had a significant role in facilitating trade across the border and maintaining good relations with India’s neighbouring countries.

“The LPAI must not only contribute in the progress of the country, but also help in maintaining good relations with our neighbours. It should also be a goal of the authority to keep the country secure,” Shah said.

According to Shah, land routes since ancient times served as a medium of creating trade dominance for India and it was through these land routes that travellers from many countries came to India and spread its influence globally.

“Trade corridors have the potential to change trade with neighbouring countries. Around 600 years ago, India and China traded with the whole world with the help of these trade corridors,” Shah said, adding that LPAI played a vital role in boosting the economy without compromising with security and increasing business in neighboring countries.

“It is the responsibility of LPAI to expand business by complying with rules and regulations, to create cultural exchanges faster, stronger and meaningful, which have been in existence for thousands of years, and to build stronger bonds with our neighbours outside the realm of politics and diplomacy,” Shah said.

He said LPAI was also working to create strong and renewed ties between nations along India’s borders through cultural exchanges and promoting dialogue between people who shareed similar ways of living, dialect and culture.