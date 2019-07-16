Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to hear rebel MLAs’ pleas today

The future of the Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka — which is on the brink of collapse after mass resignations — will be decided on Tuesday as the Supreme Court takes up the pleas of 15 rebel MLAs against Speaker K R Ramesh for not accepting their resignations. The Speaker had previously rejected the resignations of 8 of the 13 rebel lawmakers on the ground that they were not in the correct format.

The apex court, which was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, will now hear five more lawmakers who alleged that the Speaker was not accepting their resignations and that they “are being forced to support the government on the threat of disqualification”.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed Karnataka Speaker to maintain status quo on the disqualification or resignation of the 10 MLAs till today.

The Karnataka Speaker had told the court that taking a decision on the rebel MLAs would take time. The court had asked for the Speaker’s decision by Wednesday night last week. “There is no date to decide the acceptance of the resignations. If I am satisfied, I will accept and if I am not satisfied the consequences are known. I will go by procedures,” he told the dissidents.

Since July 1, 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs have submitted resignations — it means the coalition strength will fall to 101 compared to the BJP’s 105 plus two Independents in the 224-member House. If the resignations are accepted, the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will lose the majority, paving the way for the BJP to stake claim to form the government.

Meanwhile, the coalition got a new lease of life Monday when a vote of confidence was scheduled on July 18. With the BJP objecting to the conduct of regular proceedings of the Assembly without the government proving its majority, the Speaker also adjourned the house until Thursday.