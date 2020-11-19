scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 19, 2020
‘Karachi Sweets’ owner masks shop sign after visit from Shiv Sena leader

"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," Nandgaokar is heard saying in the purported video.

By: Express Web Desk | November 19, 2020 3:13:03 pm
Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar with Karachi Sweets owner. (Photo: ANI)

A sweet shop owner in Mumbai’s Bandra West was forced to cover his shop sign with newspaper pages after Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar wanted Karachi dropped from its name, according to news agency ANI.

A video of the exchange between the two was caught on camera in which Nandgaokar is heard asking the owner to change the word ‘Karachi’ to “something in Marathi”. “You have to do it, we’re giving you time. Change ‘Karachi’ to something in Marathi,” Nandgaokar is heard saying.

Following the incident, the shop covered its name with a newspaper.

Karachi Sweets covered its name with a newspaper. (Photo: ANI)

Karachi is the largest city of India’s estranged neighbour Pakistan and the capital of Pakistani province of Sindh.

