Nine held for threatening Karachi Bakery staff over shop’s name

Nine men were arrested Saturday for allegedly barging into a Karachi Bakery outlet in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area and threatening the staff to remove ‘Karachi’ from the signboard, Deccan Herald reported. The arrested men, seven of whom claim to be ‘social activists’, were protesting over the recent attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The police tracked them down through the CCTV footage of the shop. The men have been booked for rioting and criminal breach of trust, according to Deccan Herald.

The men had barged into the shop Friday and questioned the staff over why it was named after a Pakistan city. They also enquired about the owner of the shop. The men, however, did not inflict any damage to the property.

In order to pacify the miscreants, the bakery staff briefly covered the name of the shop and even displayed the national flag. The bakery group also put out a Facebook post saying they are “Indian by heart”.

“The essence of Karachi Bakery is absolutely Indian by heart and will remain so. We request everybody to refrain from any kind of misconceptions.”

After getting arrested, the men tried to justify their actions saying they were “patriots” who were protesting over the Pulawam attacks. The police are investigating further to find out whether more people were involved in the incident.

Karachi Bakery was founded by Shri Khanchnad Ramnani in 1953, who had migrated to India after Partition. The brand is based out of Hyderabad and has numerous branches in different states of South India.

(With inputs from Deccan Herald)