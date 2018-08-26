Kapurthala: Man dies at drug rehab centre during treatment

A drug addict allegedly died during treatment at a private rehabilitation centre at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala Saturday. The addict was admitted at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Rehabilitation Centre around 8-days ago by his brother, who himself is undergoing treatment here for the last two months. deceased, identified as Manga Singh (30), was admitted by his younger brother Sonu to get rid of the addiction, said family sources.

Sources said that Manga reported of chest pain Friday night and was rushed to Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Jalandhar where he was declared brought dead and sent back.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sultanpur Lodhi police station, Sarabjit Singh, said that the case is filed under Section 174 CrPC as the family did not complaint against anyone. When asked that there were allegations of ill-treatment with him at the centre by the staff which had allegedly beaten him, SHO said that there was no such complaint.

