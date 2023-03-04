scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Kapil Sibal announces new platform to fight ‘injustice’ in India

Sibal, who is a senior lawyer, said he would present his "vision for India" at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 11. "All are invited, including opposition leaders," he said, according to news agency PTI.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Rajya Sabha leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced a new platform to fight “injustice” prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government, calling on everyone, including opposition chief ministers and leaders, to support him in his endeavour.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said he was launching the platform “Insaaf” and a website “Insaaf ke sipahi” to help people rise in the fight against injustice with lawyers at the forefront of the initiative.

He said on March 11, he will hold a meeting of the initiative at Jantar Mantar where he will put forward a vision for India.

Sibal said it was an open invitation for everyone, including opposition leaders and common people, to join him at the event.

He sought the support of opposition chief ministers and leaders for his initiative.

“This will be a national level platform where lawyers will be at the forefront. RSS shakhas have also been spreading their ideology in every locality which gives rise to injustice. We will fight that injustice also,” he said.

The senior advocate said this was a people’s platform and dismissed suggestions that he was launching any political party.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 13:43 IST
