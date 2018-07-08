To Modi’s ‘bail-gaadi’ jibe, Kapil Sibal says people have termed BJP ‘lynch-pujari’

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal criticised Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Sunday. (File) Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal criticised Union Minister Jayant Sinha on Sunday. (File)

Taking a swipe at Union Minister Jayant Sinha for felicitating eight men convicted for lynching cattle trader Alimuddin Ansari, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said people have termed the BJP government “lynch-pujari”. Sibal’s remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress was being called “bail gaadi” because many of its high-profile leaders and former ministers were out on bail.

“Eight accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become: Lynch-Pujari,” Sibal tweeted, referring to the incident where the Hazaribagh MP garlanded eight men who were given bail after being convicted for lynching Jharkhand meat trader Alimuddin Ansari in 2017.

8 accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail . You got it wrong Modiji . They say your Government has become : Lynch-Pujari — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 8, 2018

The life sentences of the convicts were suspended by the Jharkhand High Court and after getting bail they headed to Sinha’s residence, where the minister welcomed them. Sinha has come under severe criticism for the incident, but the minister has defended his actions, saying he “unequivocally condemns all acts of violence and rejects any type of vigilantism” and is committed to “honouring the due process of law”.

READ | After feting Jharkhand men convicted of lynching, Union Minister Jayant Sinha talks of due process

Sibal’s remarks also come at a time when the nation has seen a spate of mob lynchings. In the past one year, 27 people have been killed in 15 cases of lynchings by mobs blinded by viral rumours of child-kidnappers on the prowl across nine states — from Assam to Tamil Nadu. The latest in the spate of killings — the lynching of five in Maharashtra’s Dhule on July 1 — has prompted the Home Ministry to ask the states and Union territories (UTs) to check incidents of mob lynching fuelled by rumours of child-lifting on social media.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd