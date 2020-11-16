Kapil Sibal’s remarks on Congress hurt sentiments of party workers across country: Ashok Gehlot

Kapil Sibal and Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo)

Slamming senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s recent remarks on the party’s poll defeats, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said the Union minister going public with his views had ‘hurt sentiments of party workers’ across the country.

Also Read | Kapil Sibal interview: ‘We are yet to hear on recent polls… Maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual’

In a series of tweets, Gehlot added that the Congress has faced a number of crises, including in 1969, 1977, 1989 and 1996, but has emerged stronger every time due to its ideology, programmes, policies and the firm belief in its leadership.

“There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mention our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country,” he rued. “We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too,” Gehlot said, while arguing that there are various reasons behind electoral defeats.

There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mentioned our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 16, 2020

“But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crisis. Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development,” he said.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Sibal had said, “The people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative.” He went on to say that he has not heard anything from the the party leadership about their performance in Bihar polls. “I have not heard the leadership tell me anything. So I don’t know. I only hear voices which surround the leadership. That is all I know. We are yet to hear from the Congress party their views on our recent performance in Bihar and in the by-elections. Maybe they think all is well and that it should be business as usual”

When asked if there has been any communication after he and 22 other senior leaders wrote to the Congress president in August, giving a list of suggestions, he said there has been no dialogue. “Since there has been no dialogue and there seems to be no effort for a dialogue by the leadership and since there is no forum to express my views, I am constrained to express them publicly. I am a Congressman and will remain a Congressman and hope and pray that the Congress provides the alternative to a power structure which has subverted all the values that the nation stands for,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd