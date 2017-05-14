Kapil Mishra claims AAP concealed donation details, laundered money

Kapil Mishra fainted after his press conference. He was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Kapil Mishra fainted after his press conference. He was taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Making fresh allegations against Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sacked water resources minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday claimed that the party concealed from the Election commission the total amount of donations it received , and used fictious donor names and shell companies to launder the money.

Mishra, briefing the media, alleged that the AAP did not fully disclose to the EC the donations it received during the financial years 2013-14 and 2014-15. Mishra also accused Kejriwal of funneling unaccounted money into the party coffers through a network of shell companies. “All this happened with the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal as these shell companies deposited money in the AAP bank account on the same day and time in January 2014. I will go to the CBI at 12 pm with these documents and file an FIR,” Mishra said.

He also claimed that he would soon expose another big scam. “Three days ago I started Lets Clean AAP campaign. I got a good response from the public. There is a huge scam related to the mohala clinics. I am collecting evidence and will reveal it soon , ” he said.

Demanding the chief minister to step down, Mishra said if Kejriwal did not vacate the post by Sunday evening he would come to his residence and drag him by his collar to Tihar jail. Minutes later, Mishra, who has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday, fainted during the press conference. He was immediately rushed to the RML hospital from his residence in Civil Lines.

AAP MLA Kapil Mishra fainted while he was showing cheques during a press conference on revelations on AAPs finances, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI) AAP MLA Kapil Mishra fainted while he was showing cheques during a press conference on revelations on AAPs finances, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Earlier, Mishra tweeted an image showing stacks of documents, claiming that he would expose the source of AAP funds. “Aaj inhi dastavezon se hoga sach ka khulasa (These documents will expose the truth today),” he tweeted. He went on to say that the the country has been betrayed. “I am going to put the truth in front of the country using documents. The truth is quite grave. The country has been betrayed. God please give me strength,” Mishra said.

The former cabinet minister, who was suspended by the party after leveling allegations of corruption against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, went down on a hunger strike on Wednesday demanding the party to disclose the details of AAP leaders foreign trips. On Friday, Mishra had said a new expose will jolt the people of Delhi who trusted the party leadership. on Saturday, Mishra went on to say that the party will try to distract attention from the “foreign trips controversy”.

Earlier this week, Mishra had alleged that Delhi CM was involved in taking illegal money from health minister Satyendra Jain. He also gave recorded his statement in front of Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday in Rs 400 crore water tanker scam and accused Kejriwal of influencing the probe. The party leaders have alleged that Mishra is working under the instructions of opposition parties. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dismissed Mishra’s allegations as “baseless”.

