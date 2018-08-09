Kanwaria attack in west Delhi: Police make first arrest, accused found to be involved in past crime

The accused was clearly identified in the CCTV footage. The accused was clearly identified in the CCTV footage.

Two days after some kanwarias vandalised a car in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar after the vehicle brushed past one of them, police have made its first arrest in the case. A 25-year-old man identified as Rahul alias Billa was on Thursday arrested by the Delhi police. The accused, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was also found to be involved in a case of theft in the past, a senior police official said.

Vijay Kumar, DCP (West) said that the police inquiry revealed that on Tuesday evening, a car which was being driven by a woman, brushed past one of the kanwarias. This led to the spilling of ‘Jal’ (holy water) he was carrying. After an altercation broke, other kanwarias also joined on the other side. The occupants of the car including the lady driver and her friend left the spot. The kanwarias turned violent and damaged the car with sticks and baseball bats.

violent #kaanwars in #delhi Moti Nagar on Tuesday. @DelhiPolice says these kaawarias got angry as one of them was accidently brushed past by the car driven by a 25-year-old female. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sVwwBfEdFv — alok singh (@AlokReporter) August 7, 2018

Delhi Police had yesterday said in a statement that as per initial inquiry, it came to light that a kanwaria was slapped by one of the occupants. After a thorough inquiry and on the basis of CCTV footage, the police was today able to identify one of the accused in the Tuesday’s incident.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that it took police over 20 minutes to send back-up to help the three PCR staffers who first reached the spot, though police maintain it was about 10 minutes.

A video grab of the incident that took place on Tuesday evening. A video grab of the incident that took place on Tuesday evening.

“The kanwarias started smashing the windows of the car with their bare hands. Some of them had blocked traffic by placing several pitchers, ostensibly filled with Ganga jal. They gathered within minutes, destroyed the car, and even took selfies as the two officers watched,” claimed Abhishek Sharma, an eyewitness. Local police claimed they did not send men with riot gear as that could have escalated the situation.

