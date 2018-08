A kanwaria was run over by a vehicle on the Moga-Ludhiana highway, around 10 km from Moga, police said on Wednesday.

A group of kanwarias was going to Haridwar on Tuesday when the accident occurred, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Suneel of Zira Road in Moga, they said adding a case has been registered.

