Kanwar Pal Gujjar Interview: ‘I blame China… 100%’

As farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws blocked roads at several places across Punjab and Haryana on a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha for a nationwide ‘Chakka Jam,’ The Indian Express spoke to Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Haryana Education Minister and BJP leader.

How do you see the ongoing agitation?

The way they (the protesters) and some anti-social elements indulged in violence (on January 26), there is anger in the entire country. Everybody is condemning it and I also condemn it. There is nothing in the farm laws deserving opposition, like there was nothing to be opposed in the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). All three laws were passed after a 19-year-long study by the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. But the farmers have been misled that their land will be taken by Adani, Ambani, Ramdev.

What do you think led to the Republic Day violence?

I believe, 100 per cent, that China’s hands are behind this. The reason is that after the pandemic, a large number of big industries were expected to move to India from China. That’s why, to disturb the law and order and atmosphere here, it opted for such tactics. And the people from their (China) party, the Communists, are leaders of this agitation.

But the BJP is facing anger in Haryana.

This is totally wrong. If the Lok Sabha has introduced the law, it was formed with your (votes). If you have any objection, go to court. You don’t obey the court, it formed a panel of four agriculture experts but they (the protesters) said they won’t meet them too.