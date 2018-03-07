Kansas shooting: US navy veteran pleads guilty in Indian techie murder case

Kansas bar shooting, Indians shot in US, Kansas hate crime, US bar shooting, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, US news, Indian Express Kansas bar shooting, Indians shot in US, Kansas hate crime, US bar shooting, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, US news, Indian Express

US Navy veteran Adam Purinton on Wednesday pleaded guilty to killing Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla and injuring two others in a Kansas City pub last year. The alleged hate crime was the first suspected racist attack involving an Indian victim since US President Donald Trump assumed office.

Kuchibhotla’s wife Sunayana welcomed the guilty plea. “Today’s guilty verdict will not bring back my Srinu, but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable,” she said in a statement. “We must understand and love one another. Let us continue to work for peace, understanding and love — the things Srinu stood for and will be his legacy.’’ She is also organising a “peace walk” on Friday — Srinivas’s birthday — at the Garmin International campus where he worked as an engineer.

The 52-year-old veteran was charged with first-degree murder of Kuchibhotla and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the shootings of his friend, Alok Madasani, and a bystander, who chased Purinton after he fled the bar. The accused, who faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison, had earlier pleaded not guilty on all these charges and waived his preliminary hearing in late November 2017.

Adam Purinton reportedly shouted racial slurs after getting into an altercation with Kuchibhotla and his friend. (Reuters) Adam Purinton reportedly shouted racial slurs after getting into an altercation with Kuchibhotla and his friend. (Reuters)

On February 22 last year, Kuchibhotla, 32, who worked in aviation systems for Olathe-based Garmin Ltd, and his colleague Alok Reddy Madasani, 32, were having a drink at a local bar-and-grill when they had an altercation with Purinton who had reportedly been shouting racial slurs. Kansas City Star newspaper had reported that Purinton provoked them into an argument, questioning their presence and work in the US, and asking them how they were better than him.

According to the police, Purinton left the bar after the argument and then returned with a gun. He reportedly shouted “get out of my country” and “terrorist” before shooting them. An American national, Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene had also been injured in the attack. Purinton was arrested five hours after the incident and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Purinton had a reputation as both a troubled man and a typical helpful neighbour. He could often be seen outside, beer in hand, and would complain about his health and grieve about his father’s death about a year ago, Kansas City Star reported.

(With Express News Service inputs)

