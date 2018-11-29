Kanpur: Wanted man injured in ‘encounter’ escapes from hospital under police nose

A history-sheeter escaped from a Kanpur hospital hours after he was admitted there with a bullet wound sustained in an alleged police encounter Wednesday.

Police said he slipped out of a broken window of a bathroom while officers were stationed outside. A sub-inspector and two constables were booked and suspended for negligence, while teams have been formed to trace the criminal, identified as Arif aka Mattu.

“The accused is wanted in around 14-15 cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and loot. On Wednesday, we got information about him and formed a team to nab him. Two sub-inspectors, the police outpost in-charge of the area, a few constables and I were on the team. At around 2.30 am, we saw Mattu near a temple close to Naubasta bypass. He was with one of his associates. When he spotted us, he opened fire. In retaliatory fire, he suffered a bullet injury…His associate escaped,” said Ajay Narayan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Babupurwa police station.

He further said, “Mattu was rushed to Kashiram Hospital. At around 7 am, we were informed that he had escaped. Mattu told the policemen keeping an eye on him that he has to use the washroom. When he went inside, the policemen were standing outside. He escaped from a broken window.” Mattu is one of the top 15 wanted criminals in the district, the SHO said.

Kanpur (South) Superintendent of Police, Raveena Tyagi, said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Deo had suspended sub-inspector Dhirendra Singh, constables Rishabh and Priyanshu Maheria for negligence. An FIR was registered against them under IPC sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) at Chakeri police station.

Dr S K Pandey, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Kashiram Hospital said that though the bullet had hit Mattu in his right leg, he was able to walk with the help of support when police brought him for treatment. “He was brought to us at around 3 am and we started his treatment. At around 6.30 am, I was informed that he had escaped from police custody. The washroom he escaped from does not have iron grills. However, the window he is said to have escaped from opens into a verandah and the gate was closed. I am not sure he could have escaped from there,” he added.

Inspector General (IG) Kanpur Range Alok Singh said the incident was a clear case of negligence. “There will be an investigation and things will be clear after that,” he added.