Kanpur: IPS officer who attempted suicide dies, CM Adityanath expresses condolence

Four days after attempting suicide over ‘family issues’, 2014 batch IPS officer Surendra Kumar Das died on Sunday. His condition had declined on Saturday night, after which doctors performed an emergency operation, but still could not save his life. Das, before losing consciousness, had confirmed to doctors that he had consumed sulphas, a poison.

According to the Chief Medical Office of Regency hospital, Dr Rajesh Agarwal, “despite every effort the patient’s heart stopped working and he took his last breath at 12.19 pm.” A team of expert doctors from Mumbai was also tending to Das.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to IPS Das’s family on his demise.

A suicide note recovered from the scene mentioned ‘family issues’ as the reason behind the suicide. “The letter stated that he was doing (taking his life) because of family issues. The letter was addressed to his wife and further stated that he loved her a lot. At the end of the letter, it stated that no one else was responsible for it (suicide),” a police official said.

ADG Kanpur (zone) Avinash Chandra had said that the circumstance in which he took the step is a matter of investigation which would be conducted.

