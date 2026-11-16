Kanpur set for railway upgrade with elevated corridor, bullet train and station redevelopment

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More
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- kanpur
- Uttar Pradesh
Kanpur elevated rail corridor: Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh is set for a major railway infrastructure upgrade, with plans for an elevated corridor, bullet train connectivity, and station redevelopment. These projects are expected to improve rail connectivity and modernise passenger facilities in the city.
The national transporter has planned the construction of a 16-km-long elevated railway corridor between Anwarganj and Mandhana to provide relief from the city’s decades-old problem of traffic congestion at railway crossings.
On Monday, speaking during the inauguration of a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the elevated corridor had been completed and the required approvals had been obtained. “Construction work is expected to commence shortly,” the minister said.
Speaking about the redevelopment of Kanpur Central Railway Station (CNB), the Railway Minister said that work was progressing at a rapid pace. The station is being modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The minister added that several other railway infrastructure projects would also be taken up in the city in the coming period.
The Railway Minister also said that the proposed Bullet Train North Corridor will connect Kanpur with major cities, including Delhi, Agra, Varanasi, Lucknow and Ayodhya. The corridor is proposed to extend further to Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati, he said.
Once operational, the bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Kanpur to around 1 hour and 45 minutes. The journey between Lucknow and Kanpur will take about 27 minutes, while Kanpur and Prayagraj will be connected in around 1 hour and 15 minutes.
Vaishnaw said that the high-speed rail corridor would improve connectivity between Kanpur and other major cities and support regional and economic development.