Kanpur set for railway upgrade with elevated corridor, bullet train and station redevelopment

Kanpur elevated rail corridor: Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh is set for a major railway infrastructure upgrade, with plans for an elevated corridor, bullet train connectivity, and station redevelopment. These projects are expected to improve rail connectivity and modernise passenger facilities in the city.

The national transporter has planned the construction of a 16-km-long elevated railway corridor between Anwarganj and Mandhana to provide relief from the city’s decades-old problem of traffic congestion at railway crossings.

On Monday, speaking during the inauguration of a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the elevated corridor had been completed and the required approvals had been obtained. “Construction work is expected to commence shortly,” the minister said.