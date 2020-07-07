Kanpur raid attack: Three cops suspended as police probe insider role, 3 others held

Vikas Dubey’s house at Bikru village in Kanpur. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Vikas Dubey’s house at Bikru village in Kanpur. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THREE personnel posted at the Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district were suspended on Monday for alleged links with Vikas Dubey, the history-sheeter who escaped a raid in an encounter last week that left eight policemen dead. Earlier, Station Officer Vinay Tiwari was suspended amidst a police probe into whether Dubey was tipped off about the raid.

SSP Dinesh Kumar P said Sub-Inspectors Kunwar Pal Singh and Krishna Kumar Verma and Constable Rajeev were suspended as part of a probe into the leak. “On the basis of the inquiry report, action will be taken,” he said.

The government has increased the reward on Dubey, who remains missing since the early Friday morning shootout at Bikru village in Kanpur, to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Bikru falls under Chaubeypur Police Station.

An alert has been sounded across the state as well as border areas, including the border with Nepal, and photographs of Dubey have been pasted at toll plazas, bus stands and railway stations. IG, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said districts have been told to circulate his photographs.

Later in the evening, police arrested three persons, including two women, for allegedly instigating the assailants who had attacked the police team on Thursday night. Police said they allegedly provided information about police movements to the assailants when firing was going on.

The three have been identified as Suresh Verma, Kshama Dubey and Rekha Agnihotri.

Police said Suresh and Kshama are neighbours of Vikas Dubey while Rekha is his domestic help. On Sunday, the police had arrested Rekha’s husband, Uma Shankar Agnihotri. He has been accused of firing on the police team.

The couple used to stay at Dubey’s house.

According to police, they came to know that Suresh, Rekha and Kshama played a vital role in the incident.

“When policemen came to Kshama’s house for help during the firing, she did not open the door. She had informed the assailants that policemen were hiding outside her house after which Dubey’s men came and killed the policemen,” a press note issued by Kanpur police read. It also added that Rekha had informed the assailants of the police movement.

The press note added that Suresh Verma also instigated assailants and informed them about police movement during the attack.

Meanwhile, police are collecting details of Dubey’s properties, including houses and farm land, particularly how he acquired them. IG Agarwal said they are also probing how these properties were purchased.

Additional Director General, Kanpur Zone, Jai Narain Singh said they had traced his properties in Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi and Kannauj.

An investigation is also on into the weapons Dudbey has, which are registered in the name of his family members and associates. A senior police officer said they knew about 11 such weapon licenses.

