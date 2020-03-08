Kanpur protest: 21 people told to pay Rs 2.83 lakh damages

The Lucknow district administration has directed 57 persons to pay Rs 1.5 crore, while Muzaffarnagar district administration ordered 53 persons to pay Rs 23.41 lakh. (Representational Image) The Lucknow district administration has directed 57 persons to pay Rs 1.5 crore, while Muzaffarnagar district administration ordered 53 persons to pay Rs 23.41 lakh. (Representational Image)

THE KANPUR district administration has issued orders asking 21 people to pay Rs 2.83 lakh for damage to property amid violence during protests against the new citizenship law in December last year. The 21 people have been asked to deposit the amount within a week, failing which authorities would initiate the process to attach their properties.

Kanpur has become the third district after Lucknow and Muzaffarnagar to seek recovery of damage allegedly due to arson during protests against CAA in December last year. The Lucknow district administration has directed 57 persons to pay Rs 1.5 crore, while Muzaffarnagar district administration ordered 53 persons to pay Rs 23.41 lakh.

In December last year, the Kanpur district administration issued notices to 22 people on the basis of report received by Beckonganj police station seeking explanation why recovery for damage should not be made from them. Police had prepared the report on the based on CCTV footage, photographs and videos of the incident. Most of the persons who were issued a notice submitted their reply.

Additional DM (City) Vivek Srivastava said, “Twenty-one people have been found responsible for damages that occurred during protest. They have been directed to pay Rs 2.83 lakh within a week.”

People who have been issued notice are residents of Moolganj, Anwarganj, Bekanganj, Naubasta and Beckonganj.

