‘Song has created enmity’: Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore served police notice over ‘UP mein Ka ba’

The Uttar Pradesh police Tuesday issued a notice to folk singer Neha Singh Rathore over her song ‘UP mein Ka ba‘, alleging it created enmity and tension in society. The singer shared a video on Twitter which showed police present at her residence with the notice issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on this issue. You are required to present your reply within three days of receiving this notice,” the notice read. “In case the reply is found to be unsatisfactory, then a case will be registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and CRPC, and a legal investigation will be carried out,” it added.

The notice triggered sharp reactions from Opposition parties. Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the ruling BJP in a poetic way on Twitter.

यूपी में का बा

यूपी में झुठ्ठे केसों की बहार बा

यूपी में गरीब-किसान बेहाल बा

यूपी में पिछड़े-दलितों पर प्रहार बा

यूपी में कारोबार का बंटाधार बा

यूपी में भ्रष्टाचार ही भ्रष्टाचार बा

यूपी में बिन काम के बस प्रचार बा

यूपी में अगले चुनाव का इंतज़ार बा

यूपी में अगली बार भाजपा बाहर बा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 22, 2023

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the move “embarrassing” and “shameful.”

The 1.09-minute song video, “UP Me Ka Ba – Season 2,” shared by the Bhojpuri singer over Twitter on February 16 features her criticising the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. The song, moreover, mentions the CM’s name while referring to the Kanpur Dehat incident in which two women immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive.

Rathore first caught attention during the Bihar Assembly elections of 2020 with her song Bihar mein ka ba (what does Bihar have). The ruling BJP-JD(U) responded with Bihar mein ee baa (listing the state’s ‘achievements’).

Since then, Rathore has released “around 200 songs”, dealing with unemployment, labourers, farmers and the migration during lockdown, apart from traditional folk songs.