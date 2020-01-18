Kanpur molestation case: Week after ‘attack’ by accused, teenaged victim’s mother dies

Mumba city news: Man ‘kills brother-in-law inside police station’ Mumba city news: Man ‘kills brother-in-law inside police station’

THE MOTHER of a minor molestation victim succumbed to injuries Friday, a week after she was allegedly attacked with a sharp edged weapon by six persons, including three men who allegedly molested her daughter more than two years ago.

According to the police, the 40-year-old woman and her a relative, also a woman, were attacked on January 9 after the woman had complained to the police that the accused in the molestation case [of her daughter] have been trying to get her son to form a “drinking habit”.

“As per our investigation so far, in 2018, the victim’s family had alleged that four men molested their 15-year-old daughter after which they were booked for assault or criminal force to women with untent to outrage her modesty and section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anant Deo.

“After a few days, the four were released on bail. While there was some tension between both the families, the victim’s brother developed a friendship with the accused. However, the victim’s mother and other family members were upset over this and made a complaint to the police that the accused have been trying to get her son to form a “drinking habit”, the SSP added.

According to a statement released by the DGP’s office, on the night of January 9, three of the accused along with three aides, allegedly attacked the victim’s family members with sticks and a sharp-edged weapon outside their house after which the victim’s mother (40) and a relative were admitted to hospital.

In a video of the alleged incident that went viral on social media. several men can be seen puportedly attacking two women in Kanpur outside their residence.

“The attackers, however, escaped from the spot. An FIR was registered against them under relevant IPC sections, including attempt to murder and rioting. On Sunday Mehboob was arrested after he suffered a gunshot injury in a shootout. Mahfooz and Bashir were also arrested the same day,” read the statement.

“While teams have been looking for the other accused, victim’s mother succumbed to the injuries on Friday. The body was sent for postmortem and legal procedure is being followed,” it added.

