Kanpur minor raped by youth she met on social media, say police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth she met on social media at his rented apartment in Kanpur Tuesday, police said.

While a case of gangrape was lodged initially, three other youths named in the case were given a clean chit as circumstantial evidence had ruled out gangrape, said Kanpur SSP Anant Deo.

A medical examination confirmed that the minor had been raped, police said. The accused is an engineering student.

According to police, the girl’s mother had initially alleged that her daughter was gangraped by the accused and his three friends, but CCTV footage and exchange of WhatsApp messages between the girl and accused ruled out the same. “However, the girl’s friend has been arrested and will be produced in court tomorrow as the girl is a minor,” said SSP Deo.

He further said, “CCTV footage shows the girl entering the apartment with her friend (Anurag), and leaving with him hours later. No suspicious circumstances or resistance is seen in the footage. After reaching home, she has exchanged WhatsApp messages with the youth, in which she talks about bleeding from her private parts, and that her mother has come to know about this and informed her father as well.”

“The girl’s family panicked after her mother found her bleeding, and she filed a police complaint of gangrape against four youths. All four were taken into custody soon after the case was lodged yesterday (Wednesday). The youths claimed to be innocent. One of them showed messages between him and the girl after the incident on his phone,” the SP said.

Senior Sub-Inspector Mohammad Qamar Khan, the case’s investigation officer, said, “According to the FIR, on Tuesday, the girl left her house at around 10 am to visit a market. At around 1 pm, her friend Anurag Yadav asked her to come to his apartment. As per the initial complaint, Anurag and his three friends raped her. Around 5 pm, they dumped her near her father’s house.”

He added, “The complaint further stated that the girl somehow reached her house and informed her mother about the assault. Her mother said she took the girl, who was bleeding, to a nearby hospital, after which she informed police later in the night…We also recovered a blood-stained bedsheet and a shirt from the flat. The medical report confirmed assault.”