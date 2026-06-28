Kanpur Metro Corridor 1 nears full launch: Final CMRS inspection completed between Kanpur Central and Naubasta

Kanpur Metro Corridor 1 full launch: Kanpur Metro Rail Corridor 1 has moved a step closer to its full launch. The move comes after the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) completed the crucial three-day statutory safety inspection of the remaining section between Kanpur Central and Naubasta.

On Sunday, CMRS Nilabhra Sengupta, accompanied by a five-member expert team and senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC), carried out the final day of the safety inspection. The team boarded a Metro train at Naveen Market Metro Station for a comprehensive trial run, inspecting the entire stretch from Kanpur Central to Naubasta.