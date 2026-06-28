Kanpur Metro Corridor 1 nears full launch: Final CMRS inspection completed between Kanpur Central and Naubasta

3 min readUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 07:47 PM IST
Kanpur Metro Corridor 1 full launch: Kanpur Metro Rail Corridor 1 has moved a step closer to its full launch. The move comes after the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) completed the crucial three-day statutory safety inspection of the remaining section between Kanpur Central and Naubasta.
On Sunday, CMRS Nilabhra Sengupta, accompanied by a five-member expert team and senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC), carried out the final day of the safety inspection. The team boarded a Metro train at Naveen Market Metro Station for a comprehensive trial run, inspecting the entire stretch from Kanpur Central to Naubasta.
During the inspection, the CMRS team conducted a detailed assessment of key technical and operational systems at stations and along the corridor, including signalling and telecommunication systems, civil structures, track stability, electrical systems, traction power supply, rolling stock, and emergency response mechanisms such as advanced fire safety systems.
Kanpur Metro Corridor 1 is nearing full commissioning after the successful completion of the final inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on the Kanpur Central-Naubasta section. (Image: UPMRC)
Kanpur Metro Corridor 1: Full list of stations
Kanpur Metro began operations in December 2021 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9-km-long elevated priority corridor between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel. The network was expanded in May 2025 with the opening of five underground stations, extending services to Kanpur Central railway station.
With the Kanpur Central-Naubasta section set to open soon, Kanpur Metro’s Corridor 1 will become fully operational. Here’s the complete list of stations on Corridor 1:
IIT Kanpur, Kalyanpur railway station, SPM Hospital, CSJM University, Gurudev Chauraha, Geeta Nagar, Rawatpur railway station, Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, Moti Jheel, Chunni Ganj, Naveen Market, Bada Chauraha, Nayaganj, Kanpur Central railway station, Jhakarkati Bus Terminal, Transport Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Baudh Nagar, and Naubasta.
Kanpur Metro CMRS inspection (Image: UPMRC)
Kanpur Metro ridership
According to the UPMRC, daily ridership on the Kanpur Metro increased from around 6,000 to nearly 39,000 after the network was extended to Kanpur Central railway station. With the full commissioning of Corridor 1, the UPMRC expects average daily ridership to rise further to between 80,000 and 1 lakh passengers.
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“Metro would be beneficial for its large population, including students, working professionals, industries, and a large number of persons coming to Kanpur city from nearby areas,” UPMRC said in a statement.