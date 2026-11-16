After 16 years, Kanpur gets its first originating train to Delhi

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Kanpur to Delhi new train: Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has got a new originating train to Delhi after a gap of 16 years. The new express train service will further improve connectivity between the state’s industrial hub and the national capital. On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off the train. It will operate as train numbers 14153/14154 and will be maintained and operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said the new service will be the third originating train from Kanpur to Delhi, after the Shram Shakti Express and the Shatabdi Express.
The Shram Shakti Express was flagged off in 2002 by the then Railway Minister Nitish Kumar and Kanpur MP Prakash Jaiswal. Later, in February 2010, Indian Railways introduced the Shatabdi Express between Kanpur and New Delhi to further improve connectivity.
Apart from these, more than 20 regular trains connect Kanpur and Delhi. However, these are through services that originate at other stations and pass through Kanpur before terminating in Delhi or at other destinations.
These include: Rajdhani Express, Poorva Express, Shiv Ganga Express, Vande Bharat, Shatabdi Express, Jammu Mail, Netaji Express, Neelanchal Express, Mahananda Express, North East Express, Seemanchal Express, Mahabodhi Express, Sampooran Kranti Express, Lichchavi Express, Duronto Express, Bihar Sampark Kranti, Gomti Express, Vikramshila Express, Magadh Express, and Amrit Bharat Express, among others.
Train number 12452 covers the 441-km distance in 6 hours and 25 minutes, with only one halt at Panki Dham during its journey. In comparison, train number 12034, the New Delhi-Kanpur Shatabdi Express, covers the same distance in 5 hours and 10 minutes, despite having three stops at Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Etawah.
However, the new train will cover a distance of 428 km between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) in around eight hours. In its journey between Kanpur Central and ANVT, the train numbers 14153/14154 will stop at eight stations. These are: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.