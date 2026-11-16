After 16 years, Kanpur gets its first originating train to Delhi

Kanpur to Delhi new train: Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh has got a new originating train to Delhi after a gap of 16 years. The new express train service will further improve connectivity between the state’s industrial hub and the national capital. On Monday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually flagged off the train. It will operate as train numbers 14153/14154 and will be maintained and operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway (NCR), said the new service will be the third originating train from Kanpur to Delhi, after the Shram Shakti Express and the Shatabdi Express.