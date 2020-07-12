Kanpur encunter: Among 8 killed, a young father, 23-yr-old constable

Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Of the eight policemen killed in the raid on Vikas Dubey’s house in Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3, two — Babloo Kumar and Jitendra Pal — joined the police force barely two years ago. Rahul Kumar, 21, the youngest of those killed, was posted at the Bithoor police station in January this year and is survived by a month-old baby. Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Mishra, who was leading the police team, was set to retire in a year.

Devendra Kumar Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police: A native of Banda district, Mishra, 59, was Circle Officer of Bilhor of Kanpur area. He is survived by his wife and two daughters who live in Kanpur. Mishra was due to retire next year.

Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Sub-Inspector and Station Officer, Shivrajpur police station: Originally from Rae Bareli, Chandra, 45, joined as constable in 1996. Before being posted as SO, he was Public Relations Officer to the previous Kanpur SSP. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Anoop Kumar Singh, Sub-Inspector: A 2015-batch officer, Anoop Singh, 33, was in charge of the Mandhana police outpost that is part of the Bithoor police station. Resident of Pratapgarh, Singh was posted to Mandhana last year in February. He earlier held charge of Sikara police outpost. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Nebu Lal, Sub-Inspector: A native of Hadia area in Prayagraj, Lal, 49, joined the police force as a constable. He had been posted at Shivrajpur police station since October, 2018. He is survived by his wife Shyamala and four children.

Sultan Singh, Constable: Singh, 35, had been raised in Jhansi by his grandfather after he lost his parents at an early age. He joined the police force in 2008 and had been posted at the Chaubeypur police station since December 2018. He is survived by his wife and an 8-year-old daughter.

Rahul Kumar, Constable: Resident of Modinagar in Ghaziabad, Kumar, 21, was the son of a retired sub-inspector. He is survived by his wife and a month-old baby. He was posted at Bithoor police station in Kanpur in January this year.

Jitendra Pal, Constable: A resident of Mathura, Pal, 26, was the eldest of four siblings. Jitendra’s family depended on his earnings as constable. He was posted at Bithoor police station in Kanpur in January last year.

Babloo Kumar, Constable: Kumar, 23, was a resident of Agra. He is survived by his father, who is now physically challenged, and eight siblings. Babloo had joined Bithoor police station in January last year. He last visited his home in June.

