Vikas Dubey’s last known location is Faridabad hotel, reward for capture raised to Rs 5 lakh

Police outside the house in Bakru village, Kanpur, where the eight personnel were killed. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Police outside the house in Bakru village, Kanpur, where the eight personnel were killed. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The Uttar Pradesh government increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, PTI reported. The absconding gangster was last spotted in Faridabad in Haryana.

A senior police official told PTI that Dubey was caught on CCTV while trying to check into a hotel room. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), in a joint operation with local police, Wednesday arrested three of his associates from Faridabad.

“Three persons close to Vikas Dubey arrested from Faridabad. They were identified as Ankur, Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat,” the offical said.

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.

Meanwhile, the STF Wednesday also detained gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, PTI quoted a local police officer as saying.

Raju Nigam, who is the brother of Dubey’s wife, was arrested after his son was nabbed by the STF on Monday, Shahdol’s Additional Superintendent of Police Pratima Mathew told PTI.

According to PTI, Nigam had told reporters on Tuesday that he was not in touch with Dubey for the past 15 years, and feared he and his son could be booked in a fake case and killed in an encounter.

Kanpur encounter: DIG STF Anant Deo transferred, all 68 cops at Chaubeypur station removed

Earlier in the day, the STF, in a joint operation with Hamirpur police, gunned down a close associate of Dubey. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Amar Dubey who, according to the police, had fired the maximum bullets on policemen during the attack last week. The police also claimed to have recovered an automatic weapon from his possession.

The Kanpur Police, meanwhile, arrested Shyamu Bajpai, another close aide of Vikas Dubey. Bajpai suffered a bullet injury on his right leg in the cross-firing.

