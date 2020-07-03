Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey a history-sheeter with 60 criminal cases

Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday, is a history-sheeter and has at least 60 criminal cases against him, including six cases of murder and 11 cases of attempt to murder, at the Chaubeypur police station.

A native of Bikaru village in Kanpur, Dubey had also been booked six times under Goonda Act, seven times under UP Gangsters’ Act, and once under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A former Zila Panchayat member, Dubey was booked earlier this year for two criminal cases. The cases were filed on charges of kidnapping, attempt to murder, and extortion.

On Friday, a police team had gone to Bikaru village to arrest him for one of the murder cases when the incident occurred.

The first case against Dubey was lodged in 1993 in which he was accused of robbery.

Almost all cases against Dubey are lodged at Chaubeypur police station, except a few, including the murder of BJP leader Santosh Shukla inside Shivli Police Station.

In the murder case of Santosh Shukla, that took place in October 2001, Dubey was booked along with seven others.

“Chargesheet against eight persons including Dubey and three policemen was filed in 2002 in the murder case of Shukla. BJP leader Santosh was shot dead inside the police station campus. In 2014, all accused got acquitted from a local court for want of evidence,” said Veer Pal Singh, Shivli Police Station SHO.

Police said Dubey was mainly involved in land grabbing. His wife Richa is presently a Zila Panchayat member.

