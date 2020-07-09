How Police arrested UP gangster Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning. (Source: ANI) Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning. (Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the killing of eight police officers in Kanpur, was arrested from the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday morning.

Ujjain collector Ashish Singh said a shopkeeper identified Dubey when he was entering the temple premises and informed the security personnel. He was traced and when he was coming out after taking a darshan, he was arrested. He put up resistance but eventually admitted that he was Dubey.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday. Vikas Dubey had been absconding since then. The gangster — who faces about 60 criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder — was last spotted in Haryana’s Faridabad and carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. Read in Tamil

Hours after the Bikru village killings, police had gunned down Vikas Dubey’s maternal uncle Prem Prakash Pandey, and his associate Atul Dubey. Both these men were named in the FIR.

After the arrest of Dubey, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has asked the state government to make public his call detail records (CDR).

(With inputs from Milind Ghatwai)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd