Kanpur encounter: DIG STF Anant Deo transferred, all 68 cops at Chaubeypur station removed

Eight policemen were killed in a botched raid to capture Vikas Dubey (pictured). Eight policemen were killed in a botched raid to capture Vikas Dubey (pictured).

Weeks after joining as DIG (STF), Anant Deo was on Tuesday transferred to Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Moradabad Sector, as Uttar Pradesh Police ordered an inquiry into a reported letter written by Deputy SP Devendra Kumar Mishra to Deo, who was then Kanpur SSP, alleging links between history-sheeter Vikas Dubey and a local police station head.

Deputy SP Mishra was among the eight police personnel killed in a botched raid to arrest Dubey at Bikru village, in Kanpur, late Thursday night.

The probe into the purported letter was ordered by UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy after the incumbent SSP (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P denied finding the said letter in the official record.

The letter doing the rounds, bearing DySP Mishra’s signature and addressed to then Kanpur SSP Anant Deo, talked about “closed relations” between Station Officer of the local Chaubeypur Police Station, Vinay Tiwari, and Dubey. The letter also warned that this might result in a serious incident.

Following the death of the eight policemen, Tiwari and three more personnel of Chaubeypur police station have been suspended as police probe whether Dubey was tipped off about the raid.

On Tuesday night, the Kanpur SSP removed all 68 personnel, including sub-inspectors, head constables and constables, of Chaubeypur police station and sent them to Reserve Police Lines in Kanpur. “There are allegations that some of the personnel were in contact with Vikas Dubey. An inquiry is on. A new police team has been deployed at the Chaubeypur,” IG (Kanpur Range) Mohit Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, IG (Lucknow Range) Laxmi Singh began the probe into the letter from the office of Circle Officer (Bilhaur). She checked the office documents and recorded the statement of police personnel posted there. The computer of the Circle Officer was also examined. “If needed, the record of SSP office would also be checked to verify the claim that there was no mention of any such letter in the dispatch,” a senior officer involved in the investigation said.

Meanwhile, police are conducting raids to trace Dubey and other 18 assailants involved in the killing of eight policemen.

Posters of other accused are also being circulated and pasted on the walls of toll booth plazas, bus stands and railway station across the state. Police have also started identifying people, who used to provide logistic and financial help to Dubey and are questioning two Kanpur businessmen who were allegedly closely linked with him.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.