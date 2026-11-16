Kanpur gets new daily express train to Delhi; Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off service

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Train Launch: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). This new service will further improve connectivity between Uttar Pradesh’s industrial hub and the national capital. The train was approved by the Railway Board in September 2026. It will operate as train numbers 14153/14154 and will be maintained and operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Inaugural Run

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express through video conferencing at 3:30 PM. The inaugural service will operate as train number 04195, Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Inaugural Special.