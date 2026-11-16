Kanpur gets new daily express train to Delhi; Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off service

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Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Train Launch: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). This new service will further improve connectivity between Uttar Pradesh’s industrial hub and the national capital. The train was approved by the Railway Board in September 2026. It will operate as train numbers 14153/14154 and will be maintained and operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express through video conferencing at 3:30 PM. The inaugural service will operate as train number 04195, Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Inaugural Special.
According to a senior North Central Railway official, the new train will cover a distance of 428 km in around 8 hours. In its journey between Kanpur Central and ANVT, the train will stop at eight stations. These are: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.
The new train service is expected to reduce passenger and road traffic congestion in Kanpur while promoting trade and employment opportunities in intermediate cities along the route.
“It will also complement Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming high-speed rail (bullet train) corridor passing through Kanpur, supporting the development of improved transport infrastructure and creating new opportunities for the state and the country,” the Railway official said.
The notification for regular commercial operation of train number 14153/14154 will be issued shortly. During its regular service, train number 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar (T) Mail will depart from Kanpur Central at 20:40 hours and reach Anand Vihar (T) at 04:50 hours the next morning. On its return journey, train number 14154 Anand Vihar (T)-Kanpur Central Mail will depart from Anand Vihar (T) at 23:25 hours and arrive at Kanpur Central at 07:25 hours.
The new Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will run with 22 LHB coaches, connecting major economic centres and important cities along the route. Here is a look at the key connectivity benefits.