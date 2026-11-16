Kanpur gets new daily express train to Delhi; Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off service

Kanpur-Delhi daily express train service is set to improve rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh's industrial hub and the national capital.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readNov 16, 2026 08:21 AM IST
New daily express train between Kanpur and Delhi (Image generated using AI)New daily express train between Kanpur and Delhi (Image generated using AI)
AI Narration

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Train Launch: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new daily train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT). This new service will further improve connectivity between Uttar Pradesh’s industrial hub and the national capital. The train was approved by the Railway Board in September 2026. It will operate as train numbers 14153/14154 and will be maintained and operated by the North Central Railway (NCR) zone.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Inaugural Run

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the new Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express through video conferencing at 3:30 PM. The inaugural service will operate as train number 04195, Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Inaugural Special.

According to a senior North Central Railway official, the new train will cover a distance of 428 km in around 8 hours. In its journey between Kanpur Central and ANVT, the train will stop at eight stations. These are: Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Indian Railways’ October performance: Freight and passenger traffic rise, train punctuality drops

The new train service is expected to reduce passenger and road traffic congestion in Kanpur while promoting trade and employment opportunities in intermediate cities along the route.

“It will also complement Uttar Pradesh’s upcoming high-speed rail (bullet train) corridor passing through Kanpur, supporting the development of improved transport infrastructure and creating new opportunities for the state and the country,” the Railway official said.

Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Commercial Run

The notification for regular commercial operation of train number 14153/14154 will be issued shortly. During its regular service, train number 14153 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar (T) Mail will depart from Kanpur Central at 20:40 hours and reach Anand Vihar (T) at 04:50 hours the next morning. On its return journey, train number 14154 Anand Vihar (T)-Kanpur Central Mail will depart from Anand Vihar (T) at 23:25 hours and arrive at Kanpur Central at 07:25 hours.

Also Read | Indian Railways shifts over 2,200 trains to upgraded Passenger Reservation System

Significance of New Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express Train

The new Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will run with 22 LHB coaches, connecting major economic centres and important cities along the route. Here is a look at the key connectivity benefits.

Story continues below this ad
  • Kanpur and Delhi (Anand Vihar): The train will directly connect Kanpur, a major industrial, leather and educational centre of Uttar Pradesh, with Anand Vihar, an important multimodal transport hub in Delhi.
  • Phaphund (Auraiya): The service will provide rail connectivity to major industrial establishments in Auraiya, including NTPC Auraiya and GAIL Pata.
  • Etawah and Tundla: The train will connect Etawah, an important agricultural centre in western Uttar Pradesh, and Tundla, which provides access to the glass industry hub of Firozabad near Agra.
  • Hathras: The service will improve rail connectivity to the region’s well-known asafoetida processing, brassware and agro-based industries.
  • Aligarh: The train will connect Aligarh’s famous lock industry and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) with major commercial centres.
  • Khurja: The service will connect India’s well-known ceramic and pottery hub with wider national markets.
  • Dadri and Ghaziabad: The train will connect Dadri’s major logistics, power (NTPC) and Dedicated Freight Corridor facilities with Ghaziabad, an important industrial gateway to the NCR.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments