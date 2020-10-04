Kanpur Dalit teen murdered, her 2 uncles arrested: Police

The postmortem report said cause of death could not ascertained and viscera has been preserved for further tests, said a senior police officer. (Representational)

THE KANPUR Dehat police on Saturday found the body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who had been missing since September 26, in a farm around a kilometre from her residence. The victim’s father, a farmer, registered an FIR against his two elder brothers on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. The two accused were arrested and were being interrogated, police said.

“The father alleged that the accused killed his daughter over a land dispute. He claimed that the accused had threatened him in the past,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Keshav Kumar Choudhary.

According to the police, the victim went missing from outside her house on September 26. The next day, her father lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

On Saturday morning, a local resident spotted a dismembered body. The girl’s father reached the spot along with with other residents and identified the body on the basis of her clothes.

“Animals had gnawed at the body. The postmortem report said cause of death could not ascertained and viscera has been preserved for further tests,” said a senior police officer. The family conducted final rites later in the day, he added.

