Kanpur: 22-year-old man beaten to death due to water splatter

Four people have been arrested and a search is underway to nab the absconding.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday, in a clash that started over water being splashed on one of them, in Kanpur’s Wajidpur village. Four people have been arrested and a search is underway to nab the absconding.

According to the police, the clash started when the victim, identified as Pintu Nishad, accidentally stepped on a water pouch outside Faiz Mohammad’s house. The water splashed on Faiz, triggering the clash.

Expressing his condolences over the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family and has directed the authorities to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those involved.

As per the FIR filed by the victim’s brother Deepak, Pintu and his nephew Sandeep left the home on Sunday evening to take a walk and reached in front of the house of Faiz Mohammad in the Wajidpur colony. “There was a torn water pouch lying on the road and Pintu accidentally stepped on it. Some drops splashed on Faiz and his associates. They all started abusing Pintu and Sandeep. Later, they started beating them with canes, sticks, and fists. A local informed us and we all rushed to the spot,” read the FIR registered.

The complainant added that when they tried to intervene they were also beaten up while Pintu died on the spot. The FIR has named Faiz Mohammad, Amaan, Farman, Lala, Mohammad Alam, Imran, Iqbal, Talib, Bablu, Meraj, Mohsin, and at least five unidentified others.

By the time police got the information and reached the spot, those involved in the clash had escaped, said Kanpur Nagar SP (East) Rajkumar Agarwal, adding that heavy police force and PAC teams have been deployed in the area which is peaceful since the arrival of the forces.

According to Kanpur Nagar DIG Preetinder Singh, four persons including Sarfaraz, Mohsin, Meraj, and a woman have been arrested. He added that there was no old enmity between the groups.

