Kanpur City SP critical after suicide attempt

Kanpur City (east) Superintendent of Police (SP) Surendra Kumar Das attempted suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday, said police. Das’s condition is said to be critical and is admitted at a private hospital in Kanpur. Police sources said a suicide note has been recovered and it mentioned that “family issues” were responsible for the officer’s suicide bid.

According to Kanpur Zone ADG Avinash Chandra, Das was found unconscious by his wife Raveena early morning. He was rushed to the government Ursala hospital from where he was later shifted to Fortune hospital and later to Regency hospital.

Kanpur SSP Anant Deo said that the state government had flown in doctors and medical equipment to treat Das. He said that police had found sachet of sulphas, a poison, in Das’s room and believe he may have consumed it. A native of UP’s Ballia district, Das is a 2014-batch IPS officer and was posted in Kanpur as SP (City) on August 3. He has been living in his official accommodation in Kanpur along with his wife, a PG student.

A medical bulletin from the Regency Hospital released at 1.30 pm, signed by the hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Rajesh Agarwal, stated, “Today at 6 am Surendra Das was brought to the hospital in serious condition. His treatment was started immediately, but that time his pulse and blood pressure was not recordable. After the tests, he was put on ventilator and is being treated at the hospital ICU. Based on the primary symptoms, it is suspected that Das consumed some poisonous substance and based on that he is being treated by physician and cardiologist.”

The second medical bulletin at 4.30 pm stated, “The condition of Surendra Das is yet worrisome and there is no improvement in his condition since morning. The team of doctors is trying its best. Our doctors have contacted Dr Pranav Ojha in Mumbai and he suggested that we continue the medication we are giving. We have made arrangements and if we need, we can call Ojha to Kanpur by a chartered plane.”

Meanwhile, ADG Kanpur Zone, Avinash Chandra said, “We would go into the reasons [for the attempted suicide] later. For now we are concentrating on his treatment. We are also calling doctors and bringing a heart and lung support machine from Mumbai. As per the information so far, Das was living here with his wife and she was the one to first found that he had consumed something. Around 10.30 pm yesterday, he spoke to the local circle officer and everything seemed normal at the time.”

