Kanpur blast case: Accused gets 7 years in prison, another freed

An accused in the 1997 Kanpur blast case was on Saturday sentenced to seven years’ in prison by a local court. Another accused was acquitted for want of evidence. Six people had been injured in the incident.

“Abdul Khaliq (65) and Abdul Rehman (61) were out on bail. On Saturday, Additional District Judge Chandra Prakash Tewari acquitted Rehman over lack of evidence and sentenced Khaliq to seven years’ imprisonment under the Explosives Act,” said Special Public Prosecutor, Crime Branch CID, Nagesh Kumar Dixit.

“Khaliq was taken into custody and later sent to jail. Fourteen prosecution witnesses were examined in court,” he added. According to the prosecution, the blast took place when Abdul Khaliq’s cycle had collided with another cycle coming from the opposite direction near the railway station on January 20, 1997. Khaliq was among the injured.

“After the blast, Abdul Khaliq tried to escape but was caught by a constable who rushed to the spot after the blast. Around a month later, police arrested another person, Abdul Rehman from Bareilly, in connection with the case,” said Dixit. Investigation of the case was later transferred from Kanpur police to Crime Branch CID, which filed chargesheets against Abdul Khaliq and Abdul Rehman on charges of attempt to murder and under the Explosives Act.

“Police did not send the explosives found at the spot to the laboratory for examination. In their statement in court, the doctors who treated injured said the victims had suffered burn injuries,” said Dixit.