Kanpur attack: Gangster Vikas Dubey got tip-off from police station, says arrested aide

AN ACCOMPLICE of gangster Vikas Dubey, identified as Daya Shankar Agnihotri, has said that Dubey received a call from someone in the police department, informing him about the raid to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed during the raid in Bikru village of Kanpur district on Friday.

Agnihotri, 42, was arrested in a pre-dawn operation on Sunday. Police said he was shot in the leg when he opened fire on a police team and tried to flee on his motorcycle.

Agnihotri spoke to reporters when police took him to hospital. Later, a purported video clip in which he made these remarks was also circulated on social media.

In the video clip, Agnihotri has said that after receving the tip-off, Dubey rallied together 25-30 men and prepared them for the attack. He has also said that Dubey was among those who opened fire on the police team.

Agnihotri, however, has said that he was locked inside the house during the raid, and was not among the attackers.

Inspector General, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said: “Daya Shankar Agnihotri was named in the FIR and police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He is a close associate of Vikas Dubey and had also fired on the police party.”

Police said Agnihotri and his family live in Dubey’s house, where Agnihotri’s wife works as a domestic help. While they are checking his criminal record, an officer said they had “not found any case against him so far”.

Asked about Agnihotri’s remarks, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, Dinesh Kumar P, said: “We are already conducting an inquiry into the allegation that Dubey was tipped off about the raid.”

On Saturday, Vinay Tiwari, Station Officer, Chaubeypur police station, was suspended pending an inquiry into his links with Dubey.

IG Agarwal said Tiwari has been sent to police lines. “He has not been detained. Investigations are going on. If any evidence is found which suggests that Tiwari was part of the conspiracy, then he will be detained,” he told PTI.

Police are studying Tiwari’s call detail records. “We are also checking call detail records of a few more personnel posted at Chaubeypur police station. Action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” said a senior police officer.

PTI reported that police have detained the sub-divisional officer and another employee of the local power sub-station. Power supply was cut during the raid on Friday.

Police, however, said the suspended SO had asked the electricity department to cut power supply to Bikru village so that the rescue team had the cover of darkness. “When the police team reached the village, they were easily spotted because of the light. SO Vinay Tiwari made a call to the electricity department, at around 2 am, and asked them to cut power supply,” said SSP, Kanpur, Dinesh Kumar P.

Police said on Sunday that they had recovered arms and ammunition from Dubey’s house. “During the search operation, police recovered around 2 kg of explosives, six countrymade pistols and 15 crude bombs from different areas of the house, including a bunker,” said a police officer.

The state government on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to Dubey’s arrest, doubling the amount initially offered.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur police arrested the owner of a coaching institute for allegedly praising Dubey and making objectionable remarks against a particular community.

