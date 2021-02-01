Kanpur anti-Sikh riots: SIT traces victims’ wives to Chennai and London, records their statements

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, has been trying to identify the assailants involved in the murder of two brothers at Chakeri police station in Kanpur in November 1984.

Narendra Singh and his younger brother Surendra Singh were beaten to death by a mob outside their house at JK Colony, said police. Other family members managed to escape the attack by moving to their neighbour’s house through terrace. A case of murder was lodged at the Chakeri police station against unidentified persons. A year later, police filed a closure report, saying that the accused could not be traced.

The SIT, which has traced the family members of the victims to Chennai, has recorded the statement of Surendra’s wife Harvinder Kaur (72). The SIT has also recorded Narendra’s wife Manjeet Kaur (74) statement through video conference. Manjeet is currently settled in London.

“The Wives of both the victims said that they had witnessed the murder but added that they could not identify any of the accused. Harvinder Kaur told us that on November 1, 1984, they saw a large number of people gathered outside their house. She said that when Surendra opened the door, the mob came inside and forcibly dragged him and Narendra out on the road. The assailants started thrashing and hitting the two brothers with stones leading to their death. Other family members escaped to their neighbour’s house through terrace,” said an SIT officer involved in the investigation.

The victim’s father, Prem Singh, was also injured in the attack while trying to save his children, the officer added.

“We have also recorded the statement of victim’s neighbour, Ahsan Haq. He has also refused to identify the accused. Suspecting that the accused were residents from neighbouring areas so we decided to put up posters in and around JK Colony mentioning name and telephone number of investigating officer of the case. We have requested people to give evidence in connection with the double murder,” added the officer.

Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan said they would decide the next course of action soon to identify the accused.

At least 127 people were killed in the anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur that erupted following the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The SIT, which was formed in 2019, examined all the 1,251 riot cases filed in Kanpur and shortlisted 40 of them.

Among the 40 cases being looked by the SIT, Kanpur police had earlier filed chargesheet in 11 of them and closure report in the remaining 29.