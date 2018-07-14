Kanpur: Air Force station clerk, another arrested for ‘taking bribe’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Friday arrested a clerk posted at the Indian Air Force station in Kanpur and an assistant engineer of Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a local businessman for issuing him a no-objection certificate (NOC) to construct a commercial building near the Air Force station.

The accused were identified as Amit Gupta, a lower division clerk, Land Department of Indian Air Force at Chakeri, and Rajeev Gupta, the KDA assistant engineer. A CBI team also conducted searches in the houses of both the accused following their arrest.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the complainant contacted the agency and told them that the Air Force clerk and the KDA engineer have demanded Rs 15 lakh for issuing an NOC. On Friday, the CBI laid a trap and caught Amit red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant, an official said. During investigation, the agency found Rajeev’s involvement in the case too and later arrested him.

“The complainant had to obtain an NOC from the Air Force Station and also from the KDA for the construction of the building. The complainant alleged that both the accused were demanding money to provide the NOC,” said a CBI official.

