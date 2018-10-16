Kannur woman set to Sabarimala visit temple alleges threats on Facebook

Reshma has said she began the vratam on October 8, days after the Supreme Court verdict. Reshma has said she began the vratam on October 8, days after the Supreme Court verdict.

Amid the protests against the Supreme Court verdict lifting age restrictions on entry of women to Sabarimala temple, a woman in Kerala’s Kannur district has said she is receiving threats on social media after she made public her decision to trek to the hill shrine.

Reshma Nishanth, a 32-year-old teacher, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that she has been undertaking the rigorous 41-day ‘vratam’ that devotees of Lord Ayyappa usually take before taking part in the pilgrimage to the temple during the popular ‘Mandalam’ festival from mid-November to mid-December.

Reshma has said she began the vratam on October 8, days after the Supreme Court verdict. But within hours of posting on Facebook, she told The Indian Express, abusive threats against her started circulating on the social media platform. “Many of my friends who are active on groups have reported that there are extremely abusive messages against me. I have seen them myself as well. There are people saying that they will not allow me to climb the hill and that if I leave home, I will not return alive,” Reshma said over the phone. “The messages warn of physical and mental abuse,” she said, adding that she would be filing a complaint of cyber harassment at Kannapuram police station.

Reshma, her husband Nishanth Babu, who works at a cooperative bank, and their daughter plan to trek to the shrine when the temple opens for ‘Mandalam’ festival on the first day of Malayalam month ‘Vrischikam’. On her Facebook post, Reshma had said the apex court verdict had emboldened her to visit the temple as a devout believer. “If a devotee can do it today, it can prove to be a morale-booster for lakhs of devotees tomorrow. Since I expect questions on menstruation, I see menstrual blood just like blood or urine or fecal matter that must be pushed out of the human body. That’s why I hope to complete the 41-day vratam with complete purity,” she wrote.

Nishanth said even though he hasn’t undertaken the vratam, he plans to accompany Reshma to the temple next month. “I know there will be violent protests. That’s why I am going with her. My family and her family support her,” he said. “I have never asked her to go. The point is if she wants to, she must be able to go,” he added.

