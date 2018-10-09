Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life Sponsored

A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
  • Kannur residents get glimpse of new airport

Kannur residents get glimpse of new airport

The Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) opened the terminal to the public to take a look from October 5-12.

By: Express News Service | Kochi | Updated: October 9, 2018 4:40:40 am
Kannur international airport will be inaugurated in December

Thousands of men, women and children thronged the new international airport terminal at Mattanur in Kannur district of Kerala ahead of its inauguration in December.

The Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) opened the terminal to the public to take a look from October 5-12.
Visuals from inside the airport showed massive crowds waiting to enter the terminal. While the date of the airport’s commercial opening has not been set, it is expected to be inaugurated in December after KIAL got the aerodrome license from the DGCA. An Air India flight conducted a test landing at the airport last month while the runway was used to transport relief material through Dornier aircraft during the recent floods.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Watch Now
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain on meeting Salman Khan for the first time
Buzzing Now
Advertisement