Kannur residents get glimpse of new airport

Kannur international airport will be inaugurated in December Thousands of men, women and children thronged the new international airport terminal at Mattanur in Kannur district of Kerala ahead of its inauguration in December.

The Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) opened the terminal to the public to take a look from October 5-12.

Visuals from inside the airport showed massive crowds waiting to enter the terminal. While the date of the airport’s commercial opening has not been set, it is expected to be inaugurated in December after KIAL got the aerodrome license from the DGCA. An Air India flight conducted a test landing at the airport last month while the runway was used to transport relief material through Dornier aircraft during the recent floods.