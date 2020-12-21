Kannauj man held under anti-conversion law

“It has been alleged that a man named Taufeeq married a Hindu woman a week ago in Lucknow and hid his religious identity and real name. The woman has also given a statement to the police levelling similar allegations,” Kannauj ASP Vinod Kumar said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Gurusahaiganj area of Kannauj district on Saturday night under the new anti-conversion law after the family of a Hindu woman, who he had married to a week ago, filed a complaint with the police.

In the complaint filed by the woman’s father, Subhash Verma, he alleged that Taufeeq posed as one Rahul Verma to marry his 29-year-old daughter.

“It has been alleged that a man named Taufeeq married a Hindu woman a week ago in Lucknow and hid his religious identity and real name. The woman has also given a statement to the police levelling similar allegations,” Kannauj ASP Vinod Kumar said.

“Both are residents of Gurusahaiganj town. They got to know each through Facebook and WhatsApp… According to the complaint by the woman’s father, the man told her family that he was from Lucknow and was having some issues with his parents and therefore they could not attend the wedding a week ago that took place at a guest house in Lucknow,” the police officer said. The man has also been booked under IPC sections for cheating and impersonation.

However, a police officer on the condition of anonymity said that the woman did not want to lodge the complaint, but did so under pressure from her parents. “She knew about his real identity and did not want to complain, but her father lodged a complaint and now under pressure, she has also alleged that he cheated her,” the officer added.

