Kannauj bus fire: PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives, wishes speedy recovery to injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of several people after a double-decker bus and a truck caught fire following a head-on collision at Chhabaramau area of Kannauj district. As many as 24 people are feared dead in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “I am in deep sorrow after learning about the tragic bus incident in Uttar Pradesh. Many people lost their lives in this tragic event. I offer my deepest condolences to the deceased and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे के बारे में जानकर अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also offered his condolences to the kin of the deceased. “I pray that the souls of the deceased remain in peace and also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said he was deeply pained by the mishap. “I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and also wish speedy recovery of those injured,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Likewise, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “I am extremely sad about the event that occurred in Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh). I express my deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families of the deceased. I also pray for the recovery of the injured.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Am saddened by the tragic event that took place in Kannauj. I express my sympathies and condolences towards the friends and families of the deceased. I also hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Police suspect that the accident occurred when the truck driver lost control over the vehicle, leading to a collision with the bus. The truck driver and cleaner are missing, they said.

Chhabaramau Circle Officer Shiv Kumar said that around 8.45 pm they were informed that a bus carrying passengers to Jaipur had collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Gilohi locality, around 60 km from the district headquarters. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, said Shiv Kumar.

Local residents reached the spot and rescued 21 persons from the bus. “The bus has just one door, so local residents broke open the windows to rescue passengers,” said Shiv Kumar.

A team from the district administration and police reached the spot. Kannauj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Superintendent of Police, Kannauj AP Singh also reached the spot. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were yet to be doused till late evening. “We are trying to contact the bus owner to know how many persons were travelling in the bus,” said Shiv Kumar.

Chief Medical Superintendent Krishna Swaroop said of the total 21 injured persons, seven who suffered severe burns were referred to the district hospital for treatment.

